SISD to discuss layoffs tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees is discussing a multitude of items tonight including potential layoffs of staff.
The agenda item has a breakdown of Interim Superintendent James Vasquez's proposal. These are the recommended changes that are listed, including the jobs that could be impacted:
- Central Office (Includes all non-campus locations)
- CTE Program Offerings
- Elementary Fine Arts Redesign
- Elementary staffing formula changes (class size change from 22:1 to 24:1; through approval of class size waiver)
- PK/Kinder Collabs Redesign
- Regulation EEB Staffing formula changes
- Restructure Staffing for academic programs with low student participation
- Secondary staffing formula changes (class size change for middle schools from 24:1 to 26:1)
- Secondary staffing formula changes (high school and middle school positions that were previously staffed above the staffing formula will now be evaluated)
