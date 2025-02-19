SISD to discuss layoffs tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees is discussing a multitude of items tonight including potential layoffs of staff.

The agenda item has a breakdown of Interim Superintendent James Vasquez's proposal. These are the recommended changes that are listed, including the jobs that could be impacted:

Central Office (Includes all non-campus locations)

CTE Program Offerings

Elementary Fine Arts Redesign

Elementary staffing formula changes (class size change from 22:1 to 24:1; through approval of class size waiver)

PK/Kinder Collabs Redesign

Regulation EEB Staffing formula changes

Restructure Staffing for academic programs with low student participation

Secondary staffing formula changes (class size change for middle schools from 24:1 to 26:1)

Secondary staffing formula changes (high school and middle school positions that were previously staffed above the staffing formula will now be evaluated)

ABC-7 will be inside of the meeting and will you keep you updated on air and online.