SISD to discuss layoffs tonight

The Socorro Independent School District headquarters.
Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees is discussing a multitude of items tonight including potential layoffs of staff.

The agenda item has a breakdown of Interim Superintendent James Vasquez's proposal. These are the recommended changes that are listed, including the jobs that could be impacted:

  • Central Office (Includes all non-campus locations) 
  • CTE Program Offerings 
  • Elementary Fine Arts Redesign
  • Elementary staffing formula changes (class size change from 22:1 to 24:1; through approval of class size waiver)
  • PK/Kinder Collabs Redesign 
  • Regulation EEB Staffing formula changes
  • Restructure Staffing for academic programs with low student participation 
  • Secondary staffing formula changes (class size change for middle schools from 24:1 to 26:1) 
  • Secondary staffing formula changes (high school and middle school positions that were previously staffed above the staffing formula will now be evaluated) 

ABC-7 will be inside of the meeting and will you keep you updated on air and online.

Lauren Bly

