Wild Adventures and Weather Lessons at Charles Q. Murphree Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today I had the pleasure of visiting the kindergarten class at Chalres Q. Murphree Elementary.

Using colorful gummy bears to represent rain, sunshine and clouds, the students had a blast learning about weather patterns in a fun way.

Afterwards, I read them the beloved classic Where the Wild Things Are, sparking their excitement and imagination.

We had a wonderful day of learning and adventure, with lots of laughter along the way.