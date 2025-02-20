Mesilla Valley Transportation hosts its first Driver Appreciation Day of 2025

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Today, trucking company Mesilla Valley Transportation held its first Driver Appreciation Day of the year, celebrating an end to its first quarter.

The event included entertainment, music, food, and prizes. One MVT driver even got to go home with a new car. MVT awards the best driver of the quarter with a new car.

MVT tells ABC-7 this is a chance to connect with its employees and their families more.