EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to the Texas Department of State Health Services a school-aged child who was not vaccinated against the measles has died in Lubbock, Texas. This is apart of the ongoing outbreak in the South Plains and Panhandle regions.

As of Feb. 25, 124 cases of measles have been confirmed in the outbreak since late January. Most of the cases are in children. Eighteen people have been hospitalized over the course of the outbreak.