EPWater Ready to Break Ground on Advanced Water Purification Facility

EL Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- EPWater is gaining state recognition for its water conservation efforts.

EPWater has maintained a 8-9% discrepancy between water input and delivery, and has long been proactive in minimizing water loss. The new Advanced Water Purification Facility (AWPF) aims to improve water recycling in the region.

Various techniques of conserving water within the region include pipeline replacement, reservoir rehabilitation, as well as monitoring systems to detect leaks. These techniques are in addition to the world's largest inland desalination plant.

EPWater draws upon a combination of fresh ground water, desalinated ground water, and river water when available. Located in the Chihuahuan Desert, El Paso faces drought challenges alongside arid communities across the country. It is expected that this will be a game changer in water conservation, both for El Paso and arid communities across the globe.

The Advanced Water Purification Facility is set to open by 2027 and will exceed EPA drinking water standards with its treatment of municipal wastewater. Commissioning and testing is expected to run through 2028.

The plant will use advanced filtration technologies such as UV membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, UV and chlorine disinfection. These advanced filtration technologies will purify water that has already endured an extensive treatment process to ensure high-quality water is available to the region.

This innovative facility will send purified drinking water straight into the water distribution system, marking this project as the country's most sophisticated development in water reuse to date.