Spring Fling Spay-A-Thon, March 7-9

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Animal Services (EPAS) along with the El Paso Community Foundation (EPCF) and other county organizations join forces for the upcoming Spring Fling Spay-A-Thon. The event is a no-cost spay and neuter opportunity for area pet owners. Due to the usual high cost of sterilization procedures many pet owners cannot afford to get their pets spayed or neutered. Many times this leads to litters contribute to the area's pet overpopulation and excess of animals turned into animal shelters. The event brings veterinary professionals from outside the state and plan to conduct about 360 surgeries. Pet owners must register for the service set for 3 days, March 7 to the 9th. They are also offering vaccines and microchips for free. For registration and more information click here .

