Red flag warning: “Extreme fire danger” in El Paso and southern New Mexico region

Published 10:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for much of the El Paso region, far West Texas and southern New Mexico for Monday through 8 p.m. This means these areas could face "extreme fire danger." 

According to the NWS a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contributes to extreme fire behavior.

A "high wind warning" that includes damaging winds and dust storms, will also be in place from noon to 8 p.m. Monday for El Paso, Las Cruces the Tularosa Basin, and the Sacramento Mountains.

The NWS says there could be hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Here in the borderland we're already seeing the impact of this. I-10 West at exit 132 is closed and all traffic is being diverted back to Las cruces due to high winds and low visibility.

We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert for the wind and dust.

Lauren Bly

