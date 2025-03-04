Impact of tariffs on the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The tariffs that have been promised by President Trump's administration went into effect early Tuesday morning.

The 25% taxes on imports from Canada and Mexico and the 20% tax Chinese goods could effect everything from avocadoes to car parts to poultry.

Tom Fullerton, an economics professor at UTEP, says agriculture is one of the industries that El Paso would feel the most.

"Those are squarely within the economic wheelhouse of El Paso and parties. And so it's it has potential to have some really negative impacts here within the region and across the border," Fullerton told ABC-7.

President Donald Trump taking to his truth social account writing, "To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun."

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico released the following statement on President Trump's tariffs: