GSA deletes list of federal buildings for sale

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four El Paso buildings owned by the federal government were initially listed for sale by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

However, the website listing the "non-core" buildings for sale is now empty.

A GSA spokesperson shared the following statement with ABC-7:

"GSA is taking swift, common-sense action to solve the nation’s toughest problems of reducing the federal deficit and increasing government efficiency. That’s why we’re exploring innovative approaches—including public-private partnerships, ground leases, sale leasebacks, and interagency co-working agreements—to optimize our real property portfolio in support of the administration’s EO. These actions will result in increased service quality to our customers and savings to the American taxpayer.

The goal of publishing non-core assets was two fold: (1) to align with the President’s direction to bring federal employees back to high performing office spaces throughout the country and (2) drive maximum value for the federal real estate footprint for the benefit of the American taxpayer. To be clear, just because an asset is on the list doesn’t mean it’s immediately for sale. However, we will consider compelling offers (in accordance with applicable laws and regulations) and do what's best for the needs of the federal government and taxpayer.

Since publishing the initial list on March 4, 2025, we have received an overwhelming amount of interest.

We anticipate the list will be republished in the near future after we evaluate this initial input and determine how we can make it easier for stakeholders to understand the nuances of the assets listed. As we stated in our press release, “GSA will continuously review and update the list of non-core assets.”