EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tom Fullerton, an economic professor at UTEP, tells ABC-7 you could be spending $1,600 to $2,600 more a year on your household if stay in effect.

"It's a serious amount of money and it's largely unnecessary. A lot of families are going to take it to the chin and come in at a time when consumer indebtedness is at historically high levels," said Fullerton.

He says by next week you could see your grocery bill rise.