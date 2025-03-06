Canutillo ISD board discusses potential layoffs, student program cuts

The Canutillo Independent School District is considering layoffs and program cuts after discussing their budget for the 2025-26 school year.

In their board meeting on Tuesday, board members discussed efforts to save costs.

A budget update presentation in their agenda shows that 85% of the budget is allocated to payroll costs. From their personnel budget, 51% of it is distributed to teacher payroll, which is $29,998,516.

Among layoffs, cost-saving options included increasing class sizes, removing locally-funded travel, a hiring freeze of non-essential employees, cutting operation budgets by 10%, implementing a student programming assessment, and selling their Central Office, Lone Star and other properties.

Canutillo ISD is the second school district in El Paso to publicly discuss plans of layoffs, after Socorro ISD, the second largest school district the county, announced in February their plan to layoff their employees.

According to their presentation, factors that contributed to revenue loss are a decline in enrollment, increases in healthcare cost, stagnant state funding, and changing demographics impacting funding.

The board will meet again on March 25 to further discuss the budget consideration and vote on the layoffs.