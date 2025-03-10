KVIA reports from Yucatan, Mexico to get perspective on Trump’s tariffs from Americans living abroad

MERIDA, YUCATAN MEXICO- (KVIA) - Scores of Americans are also permanent residents of Mexico, including thousands who call the historic, colonial town of Merida their home.

As USA citizens who are patriotic about their home country, they also have a strong appreciation for the country they now call home: Mexico.

ABC-7's Paul Cicala traveled to the Yucatan Peninsula, on the Southeast Coast of Mexico, to get perspective on what Americans and Canadians who live south of the border are saying when it comes to tariffs.

Americans living abroad were concerned, not only how tariffs may affect their way of life south of the border, but, also for their Mexican neighbors who they share neighborhoods and communities with.

However, there were also some Americans living in Mexico who agree with the tariffs.

"It's actually a short term loss for a long term gain," said American Jason Opp, who's in Merida looking to buy a home and relocate in Mexico, "We need to stop fentanyl and other drugs coming into our country, meaning the U.S., and I think that's what President Trump did these tarifs."

Nicolle Huff and her husband Walter are Americans who've been living in the Yucatan Peninsa of Mexico for three years.

"There's a lot of people that think this is a good idea and it's just so -not-," said Nicolle Huff, who admits that she's concerned about tariffs and the instability that it could bring to Mexico.

"Honestly, I'm scared. I'm scared as someone who's a legal resident of Mexico, but, a citizen of the U.S. who intends to live here permanently and not to return to the U.S. , but, I have financial and personal ties to the US," said Nicolle.

Tim Pridemore, who's from West Virginia, but, is currently in Merida, Mexico, said, "I truly hope (tariffs) bring jobs to America."

"I understand why their doing it. Trying to force the companies importing the goods to either pay the tariff, or bring their products back to America."

Meanwhile, Miguel and Sandra Perez, who are in Texas, have been living in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico for five years.

"We do have a lot of pride as Americans, and Americans in Mexico," said Miguel Perez, who also expressed to ABC-7's Paul Cicala that he feels that just the talk of tariffs goes contrary to longstanding international agreements: "There was NAFTA, the North American Trade Agreement. I feel like its gonna' hurt U.S. Citizens, it's gonna' hurt Mexican Citizens," said Miguel Perez.

Many of the residents of this part of Mexico told ABC-7's Paul Cicala that tourism is already down, at least among Americans, and much of that has to do with the travel warnings frequently issued by the state department, according to some residents in the Yucatan Peninusula. They said that they feel some of the friction that'd be created by the tariffs, could affect tourism even more.

Mexican national Eli Park, who plays his violin for tourists and foreigners who are in Merida along one of its famous streets "El Paseo de Montejo", said that he's also worried.

"About 70 percent of the visitors that tip me are from the USA," said Park, "If the people that spend the most money here in Merida stop visiting or living here, it'll be tough for us here who depend on Americans."

Meanwhile, Dean Chuden says that he feels offended by tariff talks, not only for Mexicans, but, also for himself as a -Canadian citizen-.

"I really like the Mexican people. They're so friendly, but, I got a feeling it'll effect them more than Canadians even, because we're a little more well off than most Mexicans are," said Chuden.

Nevertheless, the debate continues among Americans who are in the Yucatan Peninsula.

"I can see what Trump's doing, talking more tariffs," said Devin Allen, who's from Ohio.

Opp said he hopes tariffs can "protect us, instead of the United States doing it all."

Nicolle Huff said, "I love the U.S., but, what's going on right now scares the heck out of me."

For now, Americans living in Mexico, just like those who reside in the United States, have to wait it out for President Donald Trump and Mexico's President Claudia Scheinbaum to come to an agreement, or, see if tariffs go fully into effect next month.

Nonetheless, Mexico could also still decide to implement counter-tariffs if Donald Trump goes through with his promise.