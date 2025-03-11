ABC-7 First Alert: Winds develop with blowing dust and sand

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we anticipated a windy work week. Winds develop today with blowing dust still in our forecast.

Today we start off with chilly temperatures and calm winds. By afternoon we are looking at reahing a peak high of 77 for El Paso, and 74 Las Cruces.

Also by afternoon the winds are expected to arrive. Fortunately the winds today are looking to be on low end winds with gusts peaking potentially at 35 MPH. That being said there is still dust expected as dry conditions remain.

A pacific storm system continues to move in hiking up the winds but also bringing in some light rain chances. For now there is a bout a 10% chance for rain into your Wednesday.

Critical fire risk is present throughout the region with Las Cruces area under a Red Flag warning.