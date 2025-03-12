Skip to Content
President Trump imposes steel and aluminum tariffs

Published 12:00 PM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- President Donald Trump imposed today sweeping 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., which he announced early this year.

The European Union also announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods exports. Canada announced over $20 billion in retaliatory measures as well.

"All I know is this: we're going to take in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs, and we're going to become so rich. You're not going to know where to spend all that money. I'm telling you, you just watch," President Trump said recently. "We're going to have jobs, we're going to have open factories, it's going to be great."

ABC-7 spoke today with a local industry in Ciudad Juárez whose main industrial components are steel and aluminum.

More updates in later newscasts.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

