ABC-7 First Alert: Winds, dust, fire, and the Blood worm moon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the strong winds and wind chill expected for Thursday and Friday.

We will see a high wind warning from 6pm Thursday- 12pm Friday.

A blowing dust advisory 3pm -9 pm Thursday.

Red Flag warning 12pm-7pm Thursday

We start off Thursday calm but today we will see winds pick up. By about dinner time we will see winds develop through the region. After dinner time we are expecting winds to accelerate with gusts reaching 55- 60 MPH tonight.

The winds will stick around over night as temperatures drop. Winds for Friday look to peak at about 65 MPH, potentially the strongest wind event we've seen so far this year. The strong winds will accompany a temperatures drop making wind chill a large factor for your Friday morning. It will feel like temperatures are below freezing.

Also adding to weather impacts a 20-30% chance for overnight rain.

Additionally overnight we will experience a total lunar eclipse also being called a blood worm. The earth will be between the sun and moon with the earth casting a shadow onto the moon. The moon will have a reddish hue or a "blood-like" appearance. This moon also marks the emergence of earthworms according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, worms emerge this time of year, as the weather warms up and spring nears

The the total eclipse should begin between 11:30PM-12:30AM.