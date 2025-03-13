El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's office has begun conducting license and insurance checkpoints in unincorporated areas of the county. Sheriff Oscar Ugarte, referring to the stops as stationary vehicle checks, says the two held so far this year in Montana Vista and Sparks follow the practice of previous administrations.

"When you see a unit out there doing a traffic stop, when you see a unit out there, the community tends to slow down, put on their seatbelt, do complete stops. So just units out outside in patrol is a deterrence," Ugarte said.

Ugarte said the check points are set are based on data collected from areas with high accident rates, traffic violations or based on complaints from residents about drivers speeding or running stops signs.

Locations for these checks are chosen within the Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, such as San Elizario, Fabens and Canutillo. Municipalities with their own police departments such as the City of El Paso and Horizon City are not included.

"These are normal. We probably try to do about one a month, depending on the areas. It might be Canutillo, San Elizario, Fabens, Montana Vista, but they will continue. And these stationary checks, the focus is not immigration. You know, you go through the checkpoint, we check for your driver's license, for your insurance. If everything's, good to go, then you're on your way, "Ugarte said.

Ugarte said the checks are meant to ensure drivers are current with license and insurance requirements. Anyone found out of compliance may face a ticket or further investigation.

He says passengers are not targeted unless there is cause for further investigation.