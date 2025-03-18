Full Interview: Sen. Lujan on budgets, DOGE and more

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Senator Ben Ray Lujan (D - NM) was in the Borderland Tuesday for the ribbon cutting of a new wastewater treatment plant in Anthony - and to talk about the importance of federal funding of such projects.

Afterwards, ABC-7's Andrew J. Polk sat down with the senator for an exclusive one-on-one conversation about the government, spending, and the role he sees in balancing the budget in the wake of the new administration and new efforts like the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Watch the full interview with Sen. Lujan above.