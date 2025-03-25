Skip to Content
ABC-7 at4: Mike Dee’s Big Adventure to host El Paso’s Comic Con Sensory hour

Mike Dee's Big Adventure
today at 10:47 AM
Published 10:13 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Mike Dee's Big Adventure, in collaboration with El Paso Children's Hospital and Vision for El Paso, announces the continuation of its partnership with El Paso Comic Con to host another year of the Sensory-Friendly Hour.

The Sensory-Friendly Hour will take place on April 13, 2025, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., with sign-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the El Paso Convention Center. This special event allows attendees with sensory sensitivities to experience the event in a welcoming and accommodating environment.

One hour before the general public gains access, participants can explore the event booths, exhibits, and vendors, engage in interactive games, and win prizes.

To pre-register for the Sensory-Friendly Hour, please visit Mike Dee's Big Adventure website: https://www.mikedeesbigadventure.com/https://www.mikedeesbigadventure.com/

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

