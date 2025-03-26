Stryker armored vehicles patrol southern border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the Department of Defense, U.S. troops can now patrol the Southern border using Stryker armored vehicles. The M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicle will commute through El Paso and Big Bend along the border, with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

The Secretary of Defense authorized U.S. military personnel additional authorities to support CBP on March 20, enabling service members "to conduct mobile ground based monitoring support to detect, track, and monitor movements of suspected illegal activity using military tactical vehicles, including the use of Strykers, or foot patrols within sectors assigned by CBP."

“Enhanced detection and monitoring authorities enable units assigned to U.S. Northern Command’s southern border mission to detect, track, and monitor suspected illegal activity with increased mobility and flexibility and with advanced optical sensors,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command. “The authority to transport CBP personnel during patrols means law enforcement personnel will be on-hand or nearby to conduct any necessary law enforcement activity.”

Personnel in a Title 10 status can't directly participate in civilian law enforcement activities; including search, seizure, or arrest under the authorities granted by enhanced detection and monitoring.

Non-DoD law enforcement personnel and National Guard personnel in a non-federalized status accompanying these patrols are responsible for law enforcement actions to apprehend individuals suspected of illegal entry.

USNORTHCOM was named the DoD’s operational lead for the employment of U.S. military forces to carry out President Trump’s southern border Executive Orders.