Canutillo ISD announces workforce cuts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Announced in a Tuesday board meeting, Canutillo ISD is reducing its nearly $6 million budget deficit by cutting workforce positions.

The district says it plans to lower the deficit from $5.8 million to $2.3 million by restructuring programs such as career and technical education, central office departments and library services.



The board decided to maintain programs such as counseling, Pre-K, Montessori programs and Deanna Davenport Elementary to preserve education quality.