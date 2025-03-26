Skip to Content
News

Canutillo ISD announces workforce cuts

By
today at 10:53 AM
Published 11:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Announced in a Tuesday board meeting, Canutillo ISD is reducing its nearly $6 million budget deficit by cutting workforce positions.

The district says it plans to lower the deficit from $5.8 million to $2.3 million by restructuring programs such as career and technical education, central office departments and library services.

The board decided to maintain programs such as counseling, Pre-K, Montessori programs and Deanna Davenport Elementary to preserve education quality.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content