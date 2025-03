The fair opens tonight at 5PM at Ascarate Park, running from 5-11 PM Monday to Friday, and 1PM to midnight on weekends, through April 13th.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tonight the Big El Paso Fair opens its doors with a circus, magic show, rides and a brand new carnival.

