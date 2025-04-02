Skip to Content
April is Stress Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- April is Stress Awareness Month.

During this month health experts are calling for more attention to how chronic stress can effect both our physical and mental well-being.

While stress is a natural part of life, chronic stress can negatively impact both your body and mind.

Health professionals emphasize that it is essential to find healthy coping mechanisms to deal with stress, such as exercise, talking with a therapist and ensuring that you get enough sleep.

According to the American Psychological Association, stress effects all systems of the body, including the musculoskeletal, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, nervous, gastrointestinal and reproductive systems.

Olivia Vara

