El Paso

La Popular downtown to become housing

today at 11:42 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso County officials and the city are announcing the redevelopment of the historic Popular Department Store building. Officials say it will bring housing and "community-focused" retail to downtown El Paso.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and officials say " this redevelopment project seeks to preserve its legacy while creating a space that serves future generations."

The building was sold last month.

Lauren Bly

