Deputies arrest EPPD officer for assault

Published 1:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested an El Paso Police Department officer on assault charges.

According to a release, the Sheriff's fugitive apprehension unit arrested 37-year-old police officer Gerardo Reyes Jr. on multiple charges Tuesday, including two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and one count of interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

The Sheriff's Office says Reyes was taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso county detention facility on a total bond of $12,500 dollars.

Andrew J. Polk

