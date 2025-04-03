Mexico continues negotiating tariffs with U.S.

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard praised the treatment received by Mexico after President Trump unveiled a new global tariff plan on Wednesday.

President Trump announced new worldwide countries on all good imported into the U.S., excluding Mexico and Canada due to USMCA. But both neighboring countries could still be subjected to other tariffs on vehicles, steel, and aluminum.

“President Sheinbaum’s strategy has worked. We (Mexico) have a preferential treatment,” Secretary Ebrard said during a morning news conference.

"There are no additional tariffs to Mexico and that is good for the country,” President Sheinbaum said as well.

ABC-7 reached out to local business, trade and commercial leaders to learn what impacts the border could still see with this new round of sweeping tariffs.

More updates in later newscasts.