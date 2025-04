EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to El Paso Fire, a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon, April 5.

The incident happened a little after 5 p.m. at Mesa and Arizona in Downtown El Paso. The pedestrian was transported with serious injuries, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

This is a developing story, and we'll make sure to keep you updated both on air and online.