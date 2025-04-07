Skip to Content
New Mexico

Doña Ana property owners have until June 2 to protest home value

Brett VA / Flickr / CC BY 3.0 US
By
New
Published 4:03 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Property owners in Doña Ana County will get their Notices of Value by May 1, 2025.

Officials say county assessors across New Mexico usually mail out the notices around April 1, but pending state litigation caused the notifications to be mailed a month later this year.

The New Mexico Property Tax Code allows residents to dispute their notice-- or update their status to qualify for Head of Household, veteran’s, charitable or educational exemptions by June 2nd, 2025.

Property owners with questions can contact the County Assessor’s Office.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content