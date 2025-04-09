What El Pasoans need to know about Measles vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Health experts are emphasizing that children need two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to be fully protected.

Some children and adults in the region have only received their first dose, or none at all, leaving them at higher risk of contracting the viral disease.

Vaccination clinics are parents to ensure their children have received both doses to help prevent the spread of measles in the community.