Helen Hunt honored at NMSU film festival

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Oscar and Emmy award winner Helen Hunt will receive the “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment” award at New Mexico State University's 10th annual International Film Festival.

“Helen Hunt is an extraordinary actress with incredible range. She has excelled in comedy, drama and everything in between,” said Ross Marks, LCIFF executive director and professor in NMSU’s Creative Media Institute. Hunt's work in film, theater and television spans across decades.

She won a “Best Actress” Oscar for her role in “As Good As It Gets,” for which she also won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The five-day festival will screen more than 100 films this year, including narrative and documentary features, short films, animation and music videos from 50 different countries. Organizers say they expect around 14,000 attendees this year.

"It really brings the community together. And it celebrates independent film in our community. Filmmaking in southern New Mexico is a very growing and exciting industry. This is a chance to highlight our beautiful area and all of the amazing local filmmakers that are a part of it, as well as national filmmakers and international filmmakers," said Natalie Streander, Artistic programing director of the International Film Festival.

The LCIFF will take place at the Allen Theatres Cineport 10. VIP passes are $200, All-Access Passes are $100, Day Passes are $35 and admission to celebrity screenings is $35. Tickets are available now lascrucesfilmfest.com.