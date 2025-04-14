Daycare centers in Juárez closed for alleged sexual abuse cases

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua state authorities have closed five daycare facilities south of the border due to allegations of child sexual abuse cases.

The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE) announced on Friday that Five childcare centers are under investigation.

During a news conference the State Attorney General, César Jáuregui Moreno, and the Specialized Prosecutor for Women Victims of Gender-Based Crimes and the Family, Wendy Chávez, provided detailed information on the investigation files being conducted for suspected sexual abuse committed in daycare centers in Ciudad Juárez.

The head of the Prosecutor's Office indicated that the investigations are very exhaustive and are being carried out following all protocols to clarify these events and find those responsible.

Prosecutor Wendy Chávez specified that five daycare centers are currently under investigation, including:

"Guardería mi mundo de colores," located on Camino Viejo a San José Street in the Partido Doblado neighborhood, where the victims range in age from two to four. Following medical and psychological examinations of 107 children, 34 investigation files have been opened. Rosa Iveth V.G. and Sonia Yasmín C.L. have been identified as the probable perpetrators. One investigation is being prosecuted, linked to a lawsuit, with a precautionary measure of pretrial detention. The other investigation is being prosecuted, pending an initial hearing date (due to an injunction). The daycare center is temporarily closed.

“Guardería Loon,” located on Antonio J. Bermúdez Avenue in the Antonio J. Bermúdez Industrial Park, the victims range in age from two to four years old. 53 medical and psychological examinations have been conducted, 15 investigations have been opened, and the probable perpetrator, Lurdes Z. M., is in pretrial detention, and the daycare is temporarily closed.

“Guardería Niñito Jesús,” located on Suterm Street in the Puente Alto neighborhood, the victims range in age from one to three years old. Two medical and psychological examinations have been conducted, two investigations have been opened, and the daycare is temporarily closed.

“Guardería Mi Pequeño Tambor,” located on Tizoc Street in the Lino Vargas neighborhood, the victims range in age from two to four. Eight medical and psychological examinations have been conducted, two investigation files are open, and one judicial investigation with an executed arrest warrant has been executed against Teresa Johana T. R., whose legal status will be resolved next Monday. The daycare is provisionally closed.

“Guardería Ebdi # 32 (ISSSTE),” located on De la Américas Avenue in the Américas neighborhood, the victims range in age from two to four. Forty-eight medical and psychological examinations have been conducted, 18 investigation files are open, two files have been turned over to the Attorney General's Office, and the daycare is provisionally closed.

Some of these daycares are affiliated with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and ISSSTE as well.

More updates in later newscasts.