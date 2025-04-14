Law N Paws helps abused animals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local organization in El Paso is helping abused and neglected animals in the community by working with the El Paso Police Department's Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit.

They were founded in 2017 by Vanessa Acosta, an El Paso Police Detective, after she saw the growing number of animal cruelty cases in the El Paso area. These cases were severe, with starvation, dehydration, and even stabbings.

"I got involved because I saw her social media posts and I saw the type of animals that she was helping," said Jasmine Gallardo, a Law n Paws volunteer. "Some of them were strays, but most of them come from just severe cases through human cruelty."

The organization also works to spread awareness of the link between animal violence and violence towards humans.

"She runs it by herself. It's not it's not funded by any government entities. So the fact that she still has her full time job and then she does this on the side I thought was remarkable and a role model, something to aspire to."

The organization has an adoption event coming up on May 18th, where you can find dogs to adopt, but also help fundraise for a new sanctuary for the organization.

"We do ask for the community support when it comes to any connections or any type of donations or support that they can give."

You can find more information their social media page on Instagram here, or on their website here.