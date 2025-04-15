City provides updates on Deck Plaza funding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council got an update on the funding sources for the Deck Plaza Project.

In February, council asked City Manager Dionne Mack to give an analysis of viable funding sources. Director of International and Economic development Karina Brasgalla provided the update during the session today.

"No action today, but we wanted to be very clear about the costs, the funding plan moving forward and how the city is going to approach those requirements."

The city used a similar project in Dallas as a baseline for the funding. The Klyde Warren Park split the funding 50/50 between private and public funding. Private funding includes donations from citizens and public funding would include state, federal, city, and county money. The priority is to have no stress on taxpayers.

"If we cannot fill that gap by the time that we need to have construction dollars, which is fall of 2027, the project does not move forward."

District 7 representative Lily Limón also echoed that same idea. At this moment, there is about $103 million for construction that is unaccounted for. If that money is not there by construction, council will not approve of the project.

"As long as it's lopsided and the citizens of this community are going to be the ones that will pay for this project, I would have to not support."