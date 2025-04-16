Columbine Survivor speaks to students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Dr. Joshua Hevert, history professor at El Paso Community College and Columbine Survivor will hold a discussion about surviving tragedy.

Dr. Hevert will discuss what he experienced as a Columbine school shooting survivor, how to place Columbine in its historical context, and what it means to survive after the unthinkable happens.

There will be two discussions, the first will be April 16 at 4:30 p.m. at EPCC Valle Verde Flexitorium, AST Building. 919 Hunter Drive, El Paso, TX 7991. The second discussion will be, April 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at EPCC Northwest Library, 6701 S. Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932

April 20 will mark 26 years since then high schoolers, Eric Davis Harris and Dylan Bennet Klebold killed 12 students and one teacher before killing themselves at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. The shooting sparked national coverage as one of the first mass shooting in a school.

The discussion is free and open to students, staff, faculty, and community.