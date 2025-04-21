El Paso Catholic Community reacts to Pope Francis’ death

The Vatican announced on Monday morning that Pope Francis has died at age 88 — El Paso's Catholic community is saddened to hear the news that came just after Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis, an Argentine, was the leader of the Catholic Church and advocated heavily for immigrants, refugees, and the poor.

ABC-7 spoke with people in Downtown El Paso about the news and how it'll impact them and the religious community.

Marisela Basdida — a Catholic woman — said in Spanish that the pope's death will impact her a lot, she viewed Pope Francis as a second father, and described him as very humane.

Basdida also said that she hopes he rests in peace now.

Pope Francis visited Juarez for an entire day back in 2016, as part of a longer visit to Mexico.

He had said he wanted to visit the bordering city as a sign of solidarity with migrants.

The Diocese of El Paso also released the following statement in response to Pope Francis' death:

"It is with Faith in the Risen Lord Jesus that we mourn the loss of The Holy Father Pope Francis. The Diocese of El Paso joins the universal Church, and indeed the entire world, in mourning. We give thanks for his life of humble service, his tireless advocacy for the poor, the immigrant and the marginalized, and his unwavering witness to the mercy of God. A friend to the Borderland of El Paso and Cd. Juarez during his life and service as Pope, the Holy Father was always united in prayer with the people of West Texas."

They also released the same statement in Spanish:

"Con fe en el Señor Jesús Resucitado, lamentamos la pérdida del Santo Padre, el Papa Francisco. La Diócesis de El Paso se une a la Iglesia universal, y de hecho al mundo entero, en el luto. Damos gracias por su vida de humilde servicio, su incansable defensa de los pobres, los inmigrantes y los marginados, y su inquebrantable testimonio de la misericordia de Dios. Amigo de la Frontera de El Paso y Cd. Juárez durante su vida y servicio como Papa, el Santo Padre siempre estuvo unido en oración con la gente del Oeste de Texas. Concédele, Señor, el descanso eterno. Y brille para él la luz perpetua."

While the cause of death is still unconfirmed, as of late, Pope Francis suffered from double pneumonia and respiratory issues.