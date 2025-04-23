Court Docs: Las Cruces judge allows 3 alleged Tren De Aragua gang members stay on his property

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to court documents, on or between April 4, 2024 and February 28, 2025 Cano allowed "three known members of the Venezuelan gang Tren De Aragua" to live on his property in Las Cruces.

One alleged gang member, Christian Ortega-Lopez, was arrested on Cano's property and is facing federal charges.

Following an anonymous tip, on Feb. 28, Homeland Security Investigations Las Cruces conducted a search warrant on Cano's property. The tip alleged that the defendant, (Ortega-Lopez) an illegal alien from Venezuela and a suspected member of a criminal gang, was residing with other illegal aliens in the United States at Cano's property. During the search investigators found Ortega-Lopez, where he was illegally in possession of firearms.

During a post-Miranda interview, Ortega-Lopez admitted that around December

2023, he illegally entered the United States from Mexico into Texas by climbing over a barbed wire fence.

Court documents state that when he was living in El Paso, Ortega-Lopez met Judge Cano's wife, Nancy Cano, when he was doing a job installing a glass door for her. In April 2024 Ortega-Lopez was evicted, then Nancy Cano offered her “casita in the back of the residence she shared with her husband

Joel Cano."

After moving to Las Cruces, Ortega-Lopez was introduced to April Cano, the daughter of Joel and Nancy Cano. According to court documents, April Cano possessed "a large number of firearms." According to officials she "allowed him to hold and sometimes shoot various firearms."

Shortly after Ortega-Lopez's arrest, Judge Cano sent in his resignation letter on March 3.

Two days later, the Judicial Standards Commission petitioned for the Supreme Court to suspend Cano without pay. They alleged Cano allowed three known gang members to live on his property and allowed them access to guns. Cano's last day was March 21. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered that Cano can never hold or become a candidate for any New Mexico judicial office in the future.

Under the Supreme Court order, former Judge Cano can never hold a judicial office again, be a candidate for a judicial office, and cannot exercise any judicial authority in the state, including officiating at weddings.