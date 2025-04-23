Victims’ statements are over — What’s next for Walmart mass shooter?

Survivors and families of killed victims of the Walmart mass shooting wrapped up their powerful statements for shooter Patrick Crusius and the healing community.

Crusius has been released to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after the statements concluded.

Judge Sam Medrano asked El Paso County Sherriff Oscar Ugarte to escort Crusius out of the courtroom.

"Sheriff, please make arrangements to get him to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice," said the judge.

"Yes, your honor," responded Ugarte.

Now, the state jail system and the Federal Bureau of Prisons will decide between themselves if Crusius will stay in a Texas state prison facility or heads to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Super Max Detention.

Right now, he is in the custody of the state until a decision has been made by the prisons authorities —both federal and state.

In the meantime, Crusius will be at El Paso County Jail until he is moved to a state facility — once the final destination is chosen for him.

This comes after Crusius pleaded guilty on Monday to capital murder and aggravated assault charges for killing 23 people and wounding 22 others on Aug. 3rd, 2019.

He was also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.