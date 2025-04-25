Rotary and EPFH Host Care Kit Event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank partnered with Rotary District 5520 for a volunteer service project today, April 25.

The event was held from 10:00 to 11:30 AM in the Juarez Room at the El Paso Convention Center.

Up to 30 volunteers participated, assembling care kits containing food, hygiene items, and other basic supplies.

The kits will be distributed by El Paso County Constables to individuals experiencing homelessness.

This project began during the COVID-19 pandemic and aligns with the food bank’s mission to expand access to essential resources across El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties.







