Skip to Content
News

Rotary and EPFH Host Care Kit Event

By
Updated
today at 11:56 AM
Published 12:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank partnered with Rotary District 5520 for a volunteer service project today, April 25.

The event was held from 10:00 to 11:30 AM in the Juarez Room at the El Paso Convention Center.

Up to 30 volunteers participated, assembling care kits containing food, hygiene items, and other basic supplies.

The kits will be distributed by El Paso County Constables to individuals experiencing homelessness.

This project began during the COVID-19 pandemic and aligns with the food bank’s mission to expand access to essential resources across El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties.



Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content