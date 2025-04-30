Skip to Content
President Trump signs executive order mandating english proficiency for truck drivers

today at 10:15 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring all commercial truck drivers in the United Stated to demonstrate English proficiency.

The order directs the department of transportation to enforce English literacy tests for truckers.

The White House says drivers who fail to meet literacy criteria will be placed out of service.

This policy follows a March 2025 executive order by President Trump declaring English as the official language of the United States.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

