Low early voter turnout for May election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2025 May Uniform Elections are off to a slow start in El Paso County - at least when it comes to casting ballots.

Over the 8 days of early voting, only 4,499 people made it out to the polls to cast a ballot in person. There were also 1,220 mail-in ballots returned as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,719 total votes so far.

According to the El Paso County Elections Department, 319,025 registered voters were eligible for this election. That means that voter turnout sits at 1.79 percent for now.

Not everyone in the county has something on the ballot this time around, but there are important issues at hand from a number of the smaller municipalities, El Paso Community College, and some school districts.

The El Paso Independent School District in particular has 11 candidates and incumbents vying for four Board of Trustee seats. And their decisions can have major impacts on the property tax rates you pay each year and more.

As of eight days before the election, EPISD candidates raised $91,014.98 and have spent $68,160.68. Candidates are expected to raise and spend more through election day on Saturday in the last-ditch push to get out the vote.

To find out if you're eligible to vote in this election, you can check your status with the El Paso County Elections Department.