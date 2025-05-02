Changes in federal funding impact public broadcasting in El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On May 1, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cease all federal funding for NPR and PBS by June 30, 2025.

In response to the executive order, PBS and NPR have stated that they will consider legal action to protect their ability to provide essential news and educational programming to the public.

The CPB, which is expected to disperse $535 million in taxpayer funds annually, is emphasizing its independence from federal control as it challenges the legality of the order and the actions taken against its board members.

The order mandates CPB to minimize or eliminate indirect funding to NPR and PBS, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tasked to investigate these organizations for possible employment discrimination.

While Trump's previous budget proposals attempted to cut funding entirely, Congress consistently allocated resources to the CPB, reflecting the strong local support for public broadcasters despite national Republican opposition.

While federal funds constitute a smaller percentage of their overall budgets, the cuts are expected to impact local stations significantly.

PBS El Paso, known as KCOS and operated by Texas Tech University, and KRWG-TV in Las Cruces, owned by the Regents of New Mexico State University, rely on CPB support for educational programming and community outreach.







