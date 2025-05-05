Skip to Content
City of El Paso attempts contact tracing for Measles cases

today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso's Measles Dashboard website indicates a slow, but continuing trend of measles cases popping up across the borderland.

The most recent case, per the City's data, was reported on Tuesday, April 29.

In addition to a breakdown of measles patients by age, gender, vaccination and hospitalization status, the website displays an "exposure table," explaining the date, time and location where patients may have exposed others to the disease.

Paul Schulz

