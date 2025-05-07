Pope Francis ‘left big shoes to fill’: El Paso Catholics as Papal Conclave begins

As the Papal Conclave begins in Vatican City, the El Paso Catholic community has expectations for the new pope after they say Pope Francis left "big shoes to fill."

"El Paso is one of the most Catholic parts of the country and certainly Mexico is one of the most Catholic countries in the world," says Father Michael Lewis, pastor of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. "But you also have, a lot of the church's good work here showing Christian charity to migrants and to the poor."

The pastor says he welcomes invites the new pope to the borderland community.

He also explains why this College of Cardinals is unique.

"This is the most diverse group of cardinals we've ever had in a church in its entire history. Over 90 countries are represented in the conclave this year," said Lewis. "And that's never happened before.”

About 170 cardinals from all over the world gathered in Vatican city to begin their selection for the new pope — And 133 of them will be voting, twice every morning and twice every afternoon.

Out of those cardinals, 108 of them were appointed by Pope Francis.

The Catholic Community in El Paso hopes that the new pope meets their expectations in terms of having a “pastor heart” and even recognizing our community like Pope Francis did.

“Pope Francis, he traveled like in 2016 when he traveled to Juarez, so all over the world," said Antonio Loya, prayer leader and 7th grade student of the Catholic church's school. "I hope the new pope travels to like communities like us.”

The Sistine Chapel will release white smoke once a new pope has been elected, which is expected to happen before the weekend.