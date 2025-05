The bill would take away undocumented students' eligibility for in-state tuition and require those who previously qualified would have to pay the difference between in and out of state tuition.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Senate's K-16 committee voted 9-2 to bring Texas Senate 1798 to the Senate floor for a full vote.

