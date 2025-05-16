Skip to Content
News

Marriage lost its spark? Try flirting!

By
New
Published 7:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Has your marriage lost its spark?  Maybe you need to re-introduce flirting.  Local therapist  Patricia Contreras recently penned the book, "Flirtelligence- The Art of Flirting and Dating In Marriage."  She says flirting and dating are a great way for married couples to rekindle the flame.  Not just dinner and a movie dating, but doing something out of the ordinary that helps couples make a connection.

"Having fun together.  If there are any tips I can give a couple, have fun again.  Be playful with each other and learn how to recoonect in ways you have since a teenager that you haven't done for a while.  Riding scooters, bowling...that's kind of what the book's about," Contreras says.   She says she wrote the book after finding a need for dating books for married couples.  

She says married couples should prioritize connection, celebrate each other, nurture intimacy, and reminisce about shared memories.  Of course seeking counseling is never a bad idea, and may help improve communication.

To purchase "Flirtelligence," click here:

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=flirtelligence&crid=3STXUTVNMLE47&sprefix=flirtelligence%2Caps%2C141&ref=nb_sb_noss_1

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content