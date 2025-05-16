Marriage lost its spark? Try flirting!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Has your marriage lost its spark? Maybe you need to re-introduce flirting. Local therapist Patricia Contreras recently penned the book, "Flirtelligence- The Art of Flirting and Dating In Marriage." She says flirting and dating are a great way for married couples to rekindle the flame. Not just dinner and a movie dating, but doing something out of the ordinary that helps couples make a connection.

"Having fun together. If there are any tips I can give a couple, have fun again. Be playful with each other and learn how to recoonect in ways you have since a teenager that you haven't done for a while. Riding scooters, bowling...that's kind of what the book's about," Contreras says. She says she wrote the book after finding a need for dating books for married couples.

She says married couples should prioritize connection, celebrate each other, nurture intimacy, and reminisce about shared memories. Of course seeking counseling is never a bad idea, and may help improve communication.

