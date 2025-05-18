Skip to Content
El Paso hosts second annual Race Against Human Trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Plant A Seed, a local nonprofit, hosted its Second Annual Race Against Human Trafficking at Sunland Park today, May 18th.

The event aims to raise awareness about the human trafficking crisis, with Texas ranking second in the nation for reported cases.

This year, the race expanded globally through a virtual participation option, allowing supporters worldwide to join the cause.

Proceeds benefit the Paso Del Norte Center for Hope, which provides services for trafficking survivors.

The event also featured vendors, live performances, and a Kid’s Corner for families.

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

