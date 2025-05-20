EPISD scheduled to vote on reversing plan to close Lamar Elementary School

The El Paso Independent School District School Board will be meeting on Tuesday, expected to vote on a possible reverse of a plan to close one elementary school.

Lamar Elementary Schools is one of 8 elementary schools they voted to close.

This plan was proposed by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra and her administration, which approved it back in November on a 4-3 vote.

Only two of the trustees who voted to close the school remain on the board.

The newest board president, Leah Hanany, told El Paso Matters that Lamar Elementary is an A-rated school that serves a big population of socio-economically disadvantaged students.

ABC-7 requested a comment from EPISD and they responded with a statement saying in part:

"... This decision reflects a collaborative effort to balance the district's commitment to delivering high-quality education for all students with the need to ensure long-term stability and sustainability..."

The board will be meeting at 5 p.m.