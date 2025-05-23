Skip to Content
County Ends CRRUA Partnership Over Water Issues

By
today at 2:36 PM
Published 3:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County officials announced they are beginning the process of separating from the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA), which currently oversees water services in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

The Board of County Commissioners stated Tuesday that CRRUA will continue managing operations during the transition period.

Officials spoke with media this Friday about how the current system is not meeting community needs and emphasized the goal of providing clean drinking water for all residents.

District 2 Commissioner Gloria Gameros added that the county will install water bottle filling stations and create a call center to support residents during the transition.

Officials stated during Friday's interview that a full engineering evaluation of the existing system is underway, and updates will be shared regularly.



Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

