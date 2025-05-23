Preparing a safe roadtrip for Memorial Day Weekend

The travel rush for Memorial Day begins, and if you plan on getting to your destination by car, ABC-7 and The Texas Department of Transportation have tips before you hit the road.

Your car needs a proper check and preparation before you take off.

Check all the lights, tires, fluid levels and windshield wipers — El Paso's dry heat can affect them since they haven't been in much use with the very little rain in the region.

Look at the upcoming weather forecast on ABC-7's Weather and Traffic app, to be prepared for all sorts of weather conditions on the road.

"If you're planning a trip within Texas, you can go to drive texas.org and find up to date road conditions along your route," suggests Jennifer Wright from TxDOT.

Carry items in case of an emergency like jumper cables for the car battery and a road first-aid kit, which come with most newer cars, and include things like a light stick if you get stranded at night.

Make sure the driver is well-rested before getting behind the wheel and try to alternate with a passenger every three to four hours.

"Take advantage of our safety rest areas we have across the state of Texas, which can divert your mind, give you a few minutes to rest," says Wright. "They have Wi-Fi, they have water, they have snacks, they have restrooms. They have everything you can need to just take a break and get yourself ready to drive again."

Pack extra snacks, water and medications in case your trip comes to a stop.