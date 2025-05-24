ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A nice and hot Memorial Day in the Borderland, rain chances increase next week

We stayed three degrees shy of 100 degrees today in El Paso, we rose to 97 degrees. El Paso is still locked at 2 triple digit days with yesterday being the hottest day of the year at 101 degrees. Likewise, it was a bit cooler in Las Cruces, the Melilla Valley saw a high of 91.

The Borderland will stay well away from the triple digits for the next several days. We are watching a storm system which will give us cooler daily highs and daily increasing rain chances throughout the work week and into the weekend.

Here's the weather setup for the next several days... The ridge that brought triples yesterday and Thursday will continue to translate east as a cool front arrives in the Borderland tonight. Likewise, a weak upper-level low will slowly slide over to the east of the area; breezy conditions will be present overnight because of this. This same system will bring fair and warm conditions for Sunday and Memorial Day.

Rain chances will begin to increase on Tuesday because of east/southeasterly winds that will blow Gulf moisture. Much of the action will remain east on Tuesday. Fast forward to Wednesday, chances will be higher for the whole area, but once again, the highest odds for isolated showers and thunderstorms will be in the eastern counties.

By Thursday, a dry line associated with this same system will move east which will drop our storm chances, but another upper-level low will build near the Four Corners of America. This next system will bring us chances for PM showers and t-storms Friday through Sunday and according to some model runs, the moisture will east of the Divide (South-Central NM). I am thinking our odds for some rain in the Borderland will be higher with this storm system!