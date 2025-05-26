Skip to Content
Body of missing airman recovered from Elephant Butte Lake

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The body of an airman assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base was recovered from Elephant Butte Lake Monday afternoon.

According to a release from Kirtland Air Force Base, the airman, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, went missing Saturday evening at the lake.

An extensive search and rescue effort was unable to find the airman, and switched to a recovery operation by Monday.

Multiple agencies took part in the efforts, including the New Mexico State Park Rangers, Elephant Butte Fire Department, New Mexico Department of Fish and Game, New Mexico State Police, Texas Department of Public Safety Divers and the Combat Search and Rescue Team from the 306th Rescue Squadron from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

The incident remains under investigation.

